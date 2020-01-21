Rs 1.44-cr dinosaur park in Kothrud gets PMC nod

pune

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 19:00 IST

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday approved the establishment of a dinosaur park at the Balasaheb Thackeray garden in Kothrud.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane, said, “PMC standing committee has approved Rs1.44 crore in the annual budget 2018-19 for the construction of the dinosaur park in Kothrud. The garden falls under mayor Murlidhar Mohol’s ward office area.”

Mohol said, “The dinosaur garden will become an attraction in the city as people from all age groups would enjoy it.”

Mohol added that the Balasaheb Thackeray garden is spread over four acres and has many fully-grown trees on the campus, which will compliment the dinosaur park.

The PMC made a budgetary provision for the garden and hence, the civic body will not need to transfer funds from other projects for its construction. The PMC standing committee appointed Gardian Media and Entertainment company as the contractor for the dinosaur park.

Pune already has various theme parks, including an adventure park at Peshwe Park, a rose garden at Sahakarnagar, palm garden at Vimannagar, musical fountains and nala gardens across the city.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, appointed a contractor to collect garbage from the newly-merged villages in the PMC limits. Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said that as the proposal was submitted by the municipal administration, the committee gave a nod to the appointment of a contractor at the cost of Rs3.04 crore for collecting garbage in the merged villages.