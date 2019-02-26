Rs 14L worth Indian History Congress kits to be used for regular events at Savitribai Phule Pune University

The 4,000 bags that Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) bought spending ₹14 lakh, to distribute to delegates hoping that Indian History Congress will be held at its campus, may now be used for routine conferences.

The university spent Rs 14 lakh on the event kit but later postponed it citing lack of funds. The Congress, however, took a firm stand and shifted the venue to Bhopal.

The Indian History Congress (IHC) which is scheduled to begin on February 26, 2019 in Bhopal’s Barkatullah University, was initially scheduled to take place at SPPU from December 28, 2018.

The sudden postponement by SPPU citing financial reasons had the IHC looking for other options and Madhya Pradesh decided to host the 79th Indian History Congress.

The SPPU citied shortage of funds and issues related to accommodation as reasons for postponing the meet.

Inspite of announcing the postponement, the varsity spent ₹14 lakh in making personalised event kits for 4,000 delegates and this was confirmed by Prafulla Pawar, registrar, SPPU.

“We were positive that SPPU would be hosting the Indian History Congress and so, we got personalised jute bags made. Now, that we have these bags, we will be using it for innumerable seminars and conferences at SPPU,” said Pawar. The jute bags have been specially designed by NGO Smile. The bags have the logos of Indian History Congress and Savitribai Phule Pune University printed on the inside pocket lining. The cost of each bag is Rs350.

The head of department of History was unavailable for comment as she is on a study tour in Aurangabad.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 14:41 IST