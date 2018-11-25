Saint shree Dnyaneshwar -Tukaram endowment lecture series 2018 in Pune: scientist Bhatkar bats for introducing philosophy in curriculum

Although introduction of philosophy in our educational curriculum will have some challenges we must induct this into our curriculum, said, Vijay P Bhatkar, eminent computer scientist and chancellor of Nalanda university. He was delivering a key note address at MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU) in the city.

He was speaking at the inaugural event of the twenty third edition of the saint shree Dnyaneshwar-Tukaram endowment lecture series 2018 organised by MIT-WPU university.

He said, “If we do not teach philosophy in our curriculum, we will not understand the entire paradise as philosophy is an integral part of science. There will be various obstacles in doing so, however, we have to transcend all the obstacles. To achieve this, such lecture series is a very important tool for us to proceed in the direction.”

“Today’s world is in a very volatile state for which we need wisdom which can be achieved through these programmes,” said, Dr Bhatkar while praising MIT-WPU for organising the lecture series.

Twenty third edition of saint shree Dnyaneshwar-Tukaram endowment lecture series – 2018, United Nations educational, scientific and cultural organisation (UNESCO) chair programme for ‘culture of peace’ has been organised by MIT-WPU where eminent speakers from various fields will be delivering lectures. The lecture series commenced on November 24 and the valedictory function will take place on November 30.

Dr Chandrakant Pandav special guest for the inaugural session of the lecture series, said, “If we look at the biography of saint Dnyaneshwar, it itself is a great message to us. As everybody knows his work ‘Dnyaneshwari’ seems to be the translation of Bhagwad gita. But it is the detailed commentary on gita which has been made so simple that any illiterate person will be able to understand the meaning.”

Professor Mangesh Karad express gratitude towards all the dignitaries while he reviewed the journey of the saint Dnyaneshwara and saint Tukaram endowment lecture series since 1996.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 15:24 IST