Sangli-based farmer begins Bharat yatra from Pune on his motorbike to spread awareness about organ donation

Pramod Mahajan, 67, a farmer from Sangli has decided to dedicate his life towards the cause of organ donation. Mahajan, who had donated a kidney 10 years ago, is passionate about educating people about the importance of donating an organ and how easy it is to save a life. After his donation and surviving on only one kidney since then, he will be now embarking on a journey ‘Bharat organ yatra’. This has been organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Rebirth that works in spreading awareness related to organ donation and is closely associated with the zonal transplant coordination committee (ZTCC) of Pune.

The journey of Mahajan will kick-start from October 21 from Shaniwarwada at 8 am and he intends to cover the entire country. Giving details about the tour, Ganesh Bakale, founder of Rebirth said, “Mahajan is a farmer by profession and very dedicated towards this cause. He being a donor himself, had donated a kidney to an unrelated recipient many years ago. The recipient was said to be an army jawan, according to him. Mahajan who came to us with the thought of a tour was immediately chosen to get our support for this journey and hence, we have organised this event together.”

He further added, “Mahajan will continue to spread the message of organ donation on his journey across the country. He aims to educate people and wants them to come forward and donate. Mahajan, who is also loves riding motorcycles, has never been on a journey like this which involves riding and covering many states. He rode a motorbike throughout his district. Given his age, it was suggested that he covers 100 km everyday which he agreed to. He will be covering a stretch of 100 km every day and will be supported by other biker groups who too have come forward to support this cause during his entire journey.” Lastly, Bakale concluded saying that, “Mahajan will be back on January 26 in Pune. One can never guess his age given his passion and health. We hope he inspires many during his journey.”

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 16:31 IST