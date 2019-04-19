Savitribai Phule Pune University to conduct online entrance exams for all UG and PG courses

In order to streamline the process, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be conducting Online Entrance Examination (OEE) for all post graduate and graduate level courses conducted on the University Campus, from the academic year 2019-20. Officials said admission to atleast 70 diploma and certificate courses will be given on the basis of the offline entrance examination conducted by the respective departments.

SPPU conducts atleast 80 post graduate and graduate level courses under various departments on the campus. From the academic year 2019-20, admissions to all these courses will be based on the online entrance exam results.

The online entrance examination will be conducted in the first or second week of June, said officials. A detailed schedule of the online application process and online entrance examination will be announced shortly, said Uttam Chavan, deputy registrar, P G admissions.

The online entrance exam will be conducted in several major cities in Maharashtra and metro cities across India, which will not only expand the reach of the admission process of the University but also help students to appear for the examination at a place convenient to them. The online entrance exam will streamline the entire process from the stage of application to admission to the course and hostel. The OEE will be based on multiple choice questions and will consist of two sections. The first section of 20 marks will be based on logic, comprehension and general aptitude. The second section of 80 marks will be based on the subject specific knowledge required for the admission to the respective course.

Officials said that details of the online application form, eligibility criteria, admission process and syllabus for entrance examination will be announced shortly on the website of the University: www.unipune.ac.

Online entrance exams will also be held for PhD and MPhil. programme.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 18:26 IST