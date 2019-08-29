Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahostav to be held in Pune, Mumbai to only host Sangeet Sammelan

pune

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:48 IST

Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, which organises the annual Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahostav in Pune, will be organising a Sawai Bhimsen Sangeet Sammelan in Mumbai from November 22-24 at Prabhodhan Kridangan in Goregaon.

“In 2022, the plans are to make Sawai a global event. This was decided last year by the organisers. The annual Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mohostav will be held in Pune, while we are introducing the Sawai Bhimsen Sangeet Sammelan to other parts of India, beginning from Mumbai, as an extension of the Mahotsav,” said Shrinivas Joshi, son of Bhimsen Joshi .

“It will be a three-day music festival on the lines of Sawai, for we are trying to recreate the same experience for the Mumbai audience which Pune music aficionados have been enjoying since 1953. Besides, such events are a run-up to the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in 2022,” said Srirang Godbole, director Indian Magic Eye (IME), who has been part of the Sawai Mahotsav in Pune looking after logistical management and who will be looking after the forthcoming sammelans to be held across India and abroad.

The three-day event will see 13 artistes handpicked by Joshi, who is the president of the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal and Mukund Sangoram, trustee of the Mandal performing in four sessions. The event will also have a photo exhibition on Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, classical music-based documentary programmes as well as interviews with performing artistes.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 20:48 IST