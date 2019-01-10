sayyestohelmets: Pune doctors criticise BJP leaders for opposing helmet rule

The stand by Pune’s BJP MP, Anil Shirole and the party’s city unit president Yogesh Gogawale that helmets are not needed on city roads as accidents are not of a serious nature, has been strongly criticised by city doctors.

On Tuesday, Shirole and Gogawale had said they were only opposing helmet compulsion on arterial roads and local roads in the city as often people don’t travel for more than a kilometre on small errands. “In fact we are supporting compulsion of helmet on state as well as national highways and we are ready to create awareness in this regard,” Shirole had said.

They had maintained that they were not opposed to road safety issues and that their stand does not contradict the road safety campaign undertaken by their senior party leader and Union minister for road transport and national highways Nitin Gadkari.

This opposition by the BJP to the Pune police drive on using helmets, on the ground that helmets were not needed on the city roads but were needed on highways has been strongly criticised by city doctors from eminent hospitals. Dr Ranjeet Deshmukh, Trauma Unit head at Sahyadri Hospital said, “Their opposition to helmet rule is baseless and ridiculous. Firstly, all those who are opposing are unaware of seriousness of a brain injury that takes place due to lack of helmet. Secondly, all those who are opposing this basic rule roam in cars and do not ride a two wheeler. They are practically unaware of the gravity of the situation. They are not the right ones to oppose or decide on helmet rules in the city. If a person’s live is lost to a twowheeler accident, it directly hits the nation’s productivity.”

Similarly, Dr HK Sale, director of Noble Hospital said, “We do not get the reason behind the opposition of helmet rule in Pune. Besides that we have seen many high impact road accidents taking place only on city roads and that too between 10 pm and 7 am. Only because the roads are empty and people choose to ride in a certain way, they meet with accidents. There are accident cases that come to us where the incident happened in the internal roads of the city. So the impact of the accident is more important than the speed at which the person is riding. Hence helmet rule is the right decision.”

Dr Parag Sancheti, chairman of Sancheti Hospital, said that, skidding of the bike, slipping and even a fall from the bike at a normal speed or while taking a U-turn can lead to a high impact brain injury. “We have seen many critical cases of such nature and people who met with such accidents were even admitted with us for many months. Such accidents can leave severe injuries leading to disabilities. Hence to prevent such incidences, one must always wear a helmet while riding.”

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 15:07 IST