SC chairman Rasane to present PMC budget on Feb 26

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 22:38 IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) annual budget for 2020-21 will be presented on Wednesday, February 26. Hemant Rasane, standing committee chairman will present the budget.

Shekhar Gaikwad, Pune municipal commissioner had presented the Rs 6,229 crore draft budget on January 27. Gaikwad had presented the draft budget to the standing committee and now the committee will present the final annual budget of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

The standing committee has already raised objection to the 12 per cent hike in property tax, which was proposed in Gaikwad’s draft budget.

According to civic officials, the PMC usually presents a budget that is Rs 200-500 crore more than the draft budget. It is likely that Rasane will go down the same road and increase the final budget on Wednesday.

