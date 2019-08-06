Schools, colleges to remain shut in Pune; ₹6,000 compensation to affected families

pune

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:14 IST

The district administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday following incessant rains inundating many areas in the city and across the district.

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector, said, “Although the intensity of rains has been declining since Sunday, we have decided to keep schools and colleges closed on Tuesday considering the overall conditions in the district. Next decision will be announced on Tuesday evening as per weather conditions.”

“Rain-affected residents have been moved to safe locations. While punchanama will be carried out after the water level comes down, each family will be given ₹6,000 as compensation as well,” said Ram.

The collector said that 13, 336 residents have been rescued in the district in the last two days. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed across district are carrying out rescue operations.

He said, “According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall is likely to reduce in the next three days.”

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 16:13 IST