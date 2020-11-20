e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Schools in Pune city to restart from Nov 23

Schools in Pune city to restart from Nov 23

pune Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:42 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune: After the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced to restart schools from November 23, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Thursday and Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Friday issued orders to resume physical classes at schools within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

All the PMC-run, government and private schools are allowed to resume the academic session, offline, for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday, November 23. The schools have been instructed to strictly follow Covid safety protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government.

The order issued by Kumar states: “All the schools in PMC limits with standard 9 to 12 are allowed to restart their classes for standard 9 to 12 from November 23. Also, hostels and residential schools for same standards, especially for foreign students, are also allowed to restart from the given date”.

The order issued by Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Friday also stated the same information. According to the guidelines issued by the authorities, it is compulsory for each student coming to school to get a written permission from the parent.

According to a circular issued by PMC additional commissioner Rubal Agrawal on Friday, PMC officials will be visiting the schools under its jurisdiction and check the safety measures as per the SOPs given by the education department. Schools will be allowed to resume classes only after getting permission from these officials.

Meanwhile, parents of students are anxious about the Covid infection risk.

“I am worried to send my daughter to school from November 23 as there is always a risk of getting infected. My husband is willing to send the child as he says that all safety measures will be followed by the school,” said Archana Kakade, a parent.

“Medical experts say that despite the coronavirus spread, a large number of people do not show symptoms. In such a situation, how to constantly check the children or teachers? The big question can arise if a teacher is tested positive. If 50 per cent of children are present, how will parents plan transportation and creche for them? How can we ensure that children keep a safe distance during the 50 per cent attendance? Does the consent of parents end the responsibility of schools? The government has not given satisfactory answers to all these issues,” said Mukund Kirdat, coordinator, Pune Parents United.

“The government should first implement a home-based nutritious diet for poor-weaker section children. Another issue is the need to strengthen online facilities. A temporary competent direct education system should be set up using unemployed diploma in education (DEd) and teacher eligibility test (TET) teachers. Also, the upper fee cap should be announced for online education immediately. An ordinance should be issued amending the Fee Regulation Act with reference to court orders from other states regarding school fee concessions. Otherwise, the minister will be responsible for the academic loss of children,” he said.

top news
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Home isolation, plasma therapy helped Delhi battle Covid-19’: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
‘Home isolation, plasma therapy helped Delhi battle Covid-19’: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
HTLS 2020: Delhi’s Covid fight didn’t start from zero, yet we have done well, says Kejriwal
HTLS 2020: Delhi’s Covid fight didn’t start from zero, yet we have done well, says Kejriwal
HTLS 2020: No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Kejriwal
HTLS 2020: No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Kejriwal
Health infrastructure didn’t collapse during Covid-19 peak, says Kejriwal
Health infrastructure didn’t collapse during Covid-19 peak, says Kejriwal
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In