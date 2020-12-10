e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Security guard arrested for molesting 6-year-old girl in Pune

Security guard arrested for molesting 6-year-old girl in Pune

pune Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A security guard of a building in Pune was remanded to one day in custody of Pune police on Thursday for molesting a minor girl.

The man was identified as Umashankar Ulfat Singh Parihar (34) of Mohammadwadi road in Hadapsar, according to the police. He is a native of Madhya Pradesh and has been working for the past three-four months.

“The incident happened on December 7. The child is scared after going through the ordeal. She was cycling and got tired and stopped for a minute. He called her and made her sit on his lap and sexually harassed her. On December 9, her mother was sitting with her friends and the child when the watchman was roaming near them. That is when she told her mother,” said sub-inspector Visshnu Wadkar of Wanowrie police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint was lodged by the mother of the six-year-old girl. A case under Sections 354, 354(a) of Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act was registered at Wanowrie police station.

top news
HTLS 2020: No guarantee that we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
HTLS 2020: No guarantee that we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
IAF chief discusses cooperation, interoperability with Japanese counterpart
IAF chief discusses cooperation, interoperability with Japanese counterpart
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers
MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers
Protesting farmers threaten to block railway tracks if demands not met by govt
Protesting farmers threaten to block railway tracks if demands not met by govt
Farmer protest | ‘Being stubborn not the solution’: MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020
Farmer protest | ‘Being stubborn not the solution’: MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In