Home / Pune News / Security guard set on fire for objecting to man urinating on car in Pune

Security guard set on fire for objecting to man urinating on car in Pune

The security guard, Shankar Wayphalkar (41), received burn injuries in the incident that took place around 1 pm on Tuesday in Bhosari industrial area area here in Maharashtra.

pune Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 15:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Pune
A security guard auffered burn injuries after an auto-rickshaw driver set him on fire for objecting to man urinating on car.
An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly set ablaze a security guard of a private firm in Pune after the latter tried to stop him from urinating on a high-end car of the firm’s owner, police said on Wednesday.

The auto-rickshaw driver, Mahendra Balu Kadam (31), was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions, a police official said.

“On Tuesday afternoon, Wayphalkar was on duty at the main gate of the firm. Kadam, who happened to be passing by, stopped his auto-rickshaw there and started urinating on the SUV belonging to the firm’s owner,” the official from Bhosari MIDC police station said.

When Wayphalkar objected to it, the auto-rickshaw driver got angry.

“Kadam left the place at that time but returned around 4.30 pm with a bottle of petrol. He poured it on Wayphalkar and set him ablaze,” the official said.

The security guard received burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital here.

