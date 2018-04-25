Sena leader double murder in Ahmednagar: Four cops dismissed from service

More than three weeks after two Shiv Sena leaders were murdered in Ahmednagar, Ranjankumar Sharma, the district superintendent of Ahmednagar police, dismissed four policemen on Wednesday.

However, Sharma refused to answer questions about whether the four were involved in the murder or simply showed laxity during the investigation that followed.

The four employees were identified as Avinash Barde, Ravindra Takle, Sumit Gawli and Sameer Sayyed of the Kotwali police station in Ahmednagar.

Their role in the double murder of Shiv Sena deputy city chief Sanjay Kotkat and Sena city leader Vasant Thube will be investigated by the police.

On April 6, two Shiv Sena leaders, including the deputy leader of the party’s Ahmednagar unit, were shot dead in Kedgaon, leading to tension in the district.

This is not the first dismissal of policemen from the Kotwali police station in the aftermath of the double murder. Senior police inspector Abhay Parmar of the Kotwali police station, who was the initial investigation officer in the case, was dismissed a day after the incident.

The four policemen were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution, 1949, and were given notices to that effect. The order was passed late on Tuesday by Ranjankumar Sharma. Their dismissal came hours before Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray visited the city and met family members of the deceased.

A special investigation team (SIT) was appointed to investigate the case. The SIT has made nine arrests in the case so far. All nine accused were arrested under Sections 302, 303, 120(b), 143, 144, 145, 147, 148, 149, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 3 and 4/25 of the Arms Act, registered at the Kotwali police station.