e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Senior citizen, standing in queue to vote, faints; later dies in Bhosari hospital

pune Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 62-year-old man fainted while standing in the queue outside a polling station in Bhosari on Monday. He later died in a hospital, said police.

According to Bhosari police, the incident took place at 9.30 am in Mahatma Phule School polling booth.

The deceased, Abdul Rahim Shaikh, a resident of Shantinagar, which is part of the Bhosari assembly constituency, was suffering from cancer for the last one year.

He, along with his wife, had come to cast his vote at the polling station. While standing in the queue, Shaikh started to feel restless and fainted, he was rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Pimpri but died before the treatment, said officials of Bhosari police station.

According to Shaikh’s relatives, he ran a bakery business in Baramati and also took cake-making and cake-designing classes.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 19:12 IST

top news
BJP set to retain Maharashtra, Haryana, predict exit polls
BJP set to retain Maharashtra, Haryana, predict exit polls
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with bigger majority
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with bigger majority
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
In Aarey case, SC says construction can continue, but no felling of trees
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Live: Exit Polls 2019 with latest numbers and in-depth analysis
Live: Exit Polls 2019 with latest numbers and in-depth analysis
trending topics
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019Exit poll 2019 highlightsIndia vs South AfricaAssembly Elections 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseReliance JioGolden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News