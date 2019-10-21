Senior citizen, standing in queue to vote, faints; later dies in Bhosari hospital

pune

A 62-year-old man fainted while standing in the queue outside a polling station in Bhosari on Monday. He later died in a hospital, said police.

According to Bhosari police, the incident took place at 9.30 am in Mahatma Phule School polling booth.

The deceased, Abdul Rahim Shaikh, a resident of Shantinagar, which is part of the Bhosari assembly constituency, was suffering from cancer for the last one year.

He, along with his wife, had come to cast his vote at the polling station. While standing in the queue, Shaikh started to feel restless and fainted, he was rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Pimpri but died before the treatment, said officials of Bhosari police station.

According to Shaikh’s relatives, he ran a bakery business in Baramati and also took cake-making and cake-designing classes.

