Seven months after inauguration, PMC to open Nana wada for the public

pune Updated: Feb 05, 2020 19:13 IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the process to open the renovated Nana wada to the public, seven months after it was inaugurated by then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on June 20, 2019.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane, said, “The standing committee has given the nod to charge Rs 25 for adults, Rs 10 for kids and Rs 300 for foreigners as the entry fee to the Nana wada.”

With the standing committee giving a nod to the entry fees proposed by the municipal administration, it will come into effect in the next few days, said civic officials.

PMC renovated the Nana wada and built a museum that showcases the story of freedom fighters at the historic edifice. The civic body spent Rs 3.5 crore to renovate and construct the museum, including arrangements for an audio-visual show for the public. The civic body acquired the structure in 1953 and began its conservation in 2010.

“There were two parts to the project. One is a 250-year-old wada with the classic Peshwa architecture and the other part is the musuem,” added Rasane.

PMC tried to retain the original essence of the structure using Sagwan wood, the same wood used in the original structure.

There are arches, balconies like the Meghdambari; ornamental domes flanking the balconies on either side and a central courtyard with its carved wooden pillars and domes.

Built in 1780 by Nana Phadnavis, the chief administrative officer of the Peshwas, Nana wada is one of the oldest heritage sites in the city which shows the public a glimpse of the Peshwa age. The Nana wada is located close to the Shaniwarwada next to Vasant theatre.

