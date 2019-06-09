Sex racket busted in Marunjee, 5 arrested

Police on Thursday busted a sex racket at Marunjee, Mulshi and arrested five persons. The five were produced in a local court on Saturday.

The operation was conducted by the Hinjewadi police at Life Republic Society in Marunjee.

In this operation, police rescued four girls out of which two were Delhi-based models.

The Hinjewadi police received information about the sex racket being run at the Kolte Patil Estate area. A police team reached the area on Thursday and interacted with the residents who confirmed that a sex racket was being run from the house during the daytime.

As per information, a police team entered the house and found seven to eight men and four to five women in the house. The alleged head of the racket was identified as Baliram Savargaonkar (34), a resident of Kothrud. Others arrested include Nitin Bhalerao and Abhay Shinde, from Latur; Mayur Sharma from Bhopal and Dilip Mandal a resident of Nalasopara.

The police team took all persons to the Hinjewadi police station where the women stated that they were students and models based in Delhi and they were cheated and forcefully engaged in prostitution business by these five people.

Ajay Jogdand, police inspector (crime) of Hinjewadi police station, said, “All the four girls are from Delhi. Two of them are models and another one is a student. They shifted to Pune 15 days ago in search of jobs after coming in contact with Baliram and others. Baliram and his friends were forcefully running the sex racket by cheating them.”

During the raid, the police seized cash and mobile phones from the location. All five persons were sent to police custody till June 13.

A case has been against Baliram and four others under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (PITA Act), Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 370 (Exploitation of a trafficked person) 370A (Trafficking of persons for the purpose of exploitation).

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 16:38 IST