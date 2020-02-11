Sharad Pawar attacks BJP over Delhi loss, makes a prediction for the future

pune

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar while reacting to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) resounding victory in the Delhi assembly polls said that there is a need for regional parties to come together to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power. Pawar, while speaking to reporters in Pune hours after AAP’s win in Delhi, said that the latest poll result is an indication that setbacks to the BJP will not be over soon.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won over 60 seats, leaving seats in just single digits for the BJP which had led a high-powered campaign that largely focused on national issues and built its campaign around the Shaheen Bagh protests in the national capital.

“I don’t think the BJP’s series of defeat will stop soon,” said the NCP chief adding, “The Delhi poll results indicate that the ‘winds of change’ are blowing in the country. The results are not surprising to me.”

Pawar said that the voters do not want polarisation, but need development. Pawar said that the people of the national capital had rejected the divisive campaign, just like in Maharashtra and similar results will be mirrored in the next Lok Sabha elections. Pawar’s NCP had played a key role in keeping the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power after the BJP emerged as the single largest party, but ran into trouble with its pre-poll ally Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and MLA Rohit Pawar held a press conference and attacked the BJP. He said that the BJP sent 12 chief ministers and many leaders to campaign in Delhi, but people of Delhi choose the development programme of the Aam Aadmi Party.

NCP legislator and Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew Rohit Pawar also attacked BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis without naming him. Pawar said, “Former CM and defeated leaders from Maharashtra went to campaign in Delhi, but the end result was BJP’s defeat.”

Karjat-Jamshed development foundation

Rohit Pawar will launch the ‘Karjat-Jamshed Development Foundation’ on February 15 in the presence of tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray in Pune.

“The foundation will raise funds from urban areas which would be utilised to help poor people in Karjat-Jamkhed constituency. The foundation aims to creatively solve major problems by focusing on issues such as education, health, water conservation, women empowerment and tourism,” he added.

