Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Sharad Pawar seeks probe by independent experts on CAG report

pune Updated: Dec 21, 2019 19:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has asked the state government to appoint a committee of experts to probe financial irregularities raised against the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. He was speaking during a press conference in the city on Saturday.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Maharashtra assembly on Friday, faulted the Maharashtra government over non-submission of utilisation certificates (UCs) worth Rs 66,000 crore till March 31, 2018.

Pawar said that it is a serious issue and people need to know the truth. “The committee should probe it and bring the truth before the people,” Pawar said.

The CAG report has stated that the non-submission of utilisation certificates ran the risk of misappropriation of funds as well as fraud.

