Shiv Sena brings religion to the forefront, yet again

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Shiv Sena, which began galvanising its party cadre with Uddhav Thackeray starting statewide tour made efforts to bring lord Ram at the centre of its politics, which so far was hinged on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

At its meeting to address party workers in Shirdi, from where Shiv Sena chief started the statewide tour, Uddhav Thackeray reiterated his commitment for Hindutva in order to corner its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Only two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a large crowd on October 19 and handed over keys of houses to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G).

On the dais from where Thackeray addressed workers was a massive idol of lord Ram along with Shivaji, a symbolic change to show party’s commitment towards temple at Ayodhya.

“People ask why Shiv Sena is raising the issue of Ram temple just before the elections. Yes we are raising it ahead of polls as for how long we should wait for the temple,” said Thackeray, who later visited Ahmednagar to address his workers.

The Sena chief also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the BJP lied to people to come to power.

The Sena chief said BJP government should clarify if building Ram temple at Ayodhya was also a jumla (false promise).

“Once you make it clear that if you cannot build the temple, then we will see what is to be done. This is equivalent to treason,” said Thackeray,”

Reacting to Modi’s last week’s tour to Shirdi, Thackeray said Modi has not been able to fulfil the promises he made during 2014 election.

“Today I have come here to take darshan of Sai Baba. Two days back, somebody else came and said we will continue to be in power even after 2019. What have you done when people have given you power,” asked Thackeray.

