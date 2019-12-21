Shivneri bus driver arrested for assaulting car driver in Hinjewadi

pune

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 20:57 IST

The Hinjewadi police on Friday arrested a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus driver for allegedly attacking a car driver near Punawale on Mumbai–Bengaluru highway over a dispute that occurred on Thursday night.

The accused who was driving a Shivneri, has been identified as Ram Dhondiba Deogirikar, a resident of Katraj. The victim, Pradeep Shivaji Pawar, a resident of Kharghar, has lodged a complaint in this regard, said police.

Pawar was in his car and negotiating a turn when Deogirikar rammed into his vehicle. Pawar got down and questioned Deogirikar about his rash and negligent driving. An irate Deogirikar pulled out an iron rod and assaulted Pawar in front of his family members, according to police.

The police have arrested Deogirikar under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.