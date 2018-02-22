Sinhgad student Sitaram Gosawi sits on indefinite hunger strike

Sitaram Gosawi, a fourth year engineering student of Mechanical Branch from Lonavala campus of Sinhgad Institutes has sat on fast on to death in the SPPU campus to protest against the management of the college.

He said, “The management of our college have been consistently ignoring our problems. Our classes have been stopped since last two months. Repeated requests to start them have gone futile. With no option left, I have decided to sit on fast onto death till our demands are accepted”.

While the management of Sinhgad Institutes in a mail to Hindustan Times said, “We are deeply concerned for all our students and especially for Sitaram Gosawi. Fast unto death is an extreme step which no situation warrants.

We sincerely pray that good sense prevails and such extreme steps are stopped forthwith. We appeal to Sitaram Gosawi to desist from such an act.

All well-wishers of the student must join us in our efforts to counsel him to desist from such an extreme step and come to attend the classes which are being organized in the campus”.

Tushar Pawar, last year student of civil engineering said, “All the claims of the management are false. No classes are conducted. It is unfortunate that we have to sit here in the university campus and agitate to seek our own education.

All our requests have been turned a deaf ear by the college management as well as the Vice Chancellor of Pune University.

I hope our fast on to death protest leads us to some justice”.

Meanwhile many parents of the students studying in Sinhgad Institutes conducted a meeting at the Wadgaon campus on Wednesday morning where a decision was taken to lodge a complaint against the STES.

VM Deshmukh parent of last year pharmacy student said, “The Sinhgad Institutes have betrayed all of us. We have already paid the fees of our children’s. It is for almost 2 months the classes have not been conducted.

Therefore in the parents meeting we came to a conclusion to lodge a complaint against the institutes”.