Sister duo embezzles Rs 30 lakh kept at owner’s Erandwane residence, held

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 19:42 IST

The Deccan police, on Saturday, arrested two women for stealing Rs 30,00,000 cash from a house in Erandwane, where they were working as domestic helps. The two women have been remanded to police custody till Monday by a local court, said police.

The accused have been identified as Sanjana alias Poonam Warange, 32, a resident of Shivane, and Suvarna Sawant, 25, a resident of SNDT area, according to officials. The police added that the two accused are sisters.

The complaint has been lodged by Vrushali Chalukya, 32. The Chalukya family has a mining business in Solapur and employed a helper and four maids at their residence, according to CM Suryavanshi, assistant police inspector (API), Deccan police station.

“The case came to light when the complainant lodged a case against four maids who worked at their residence for stealing Rs 30,00,000,” said API Suryavanshi.

He added, “The family had kept Rs 32,00,000 in a drawer in October. The money was meant to be used in November for a special purpose. The two women took out money in small batches on multiple occasions from the drawer while cleaning the room. In November, when the family opened the drawer, they only found Rs 2,00,000.”

According to the complainant, the theft took place between October 8 and November 29.

The two sisters were debt ridden and cleared some debt before spending the stolen money on furniture, ornaments, and bank deposits, the police said.

A case under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Deccan police station against the domestic help on Friday.