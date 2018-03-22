Six houses, a nursery school robbed in three days in Pune

Three houses and a nursery school were broken into and stolen from by unidentified people within the past three days in the city. The cases were reported from parts of the city under the jurisdiction of Chatuhshrungi, Sinhagad road and Shivajinagar police stations.

Gold jewellery worth ₹3,50,000 was stolen from a house in the police quarters at Baithi Chawl in Shivajinagar. The lock of the main door of the house was broken and the jewellery from the cupboard inside the bedroom was stolen. The complaint in the matter was filed by the resident Shubhangi Salvi, 30.

A case under Section 454, 380 of Indian Penal code (IPC) was registered against an unidentified person(s) at Shivajinagar police station. Police sub-inspector (PSI) MP Nimbalkar is investigating the case.

Two houses in the jurisdiction of Sinhagad road police station were broken into and stolen from in the same time period.

In the first incident, cash and gold jewellery worth ₹1,47,000 was stolen from a house in Avdhut Archade of Wadgaon Budrukh area of Pune. The incident happened between 10pm on March 19 and 6.30am on March 21. The complaint in the matter was filed by the resident of the flat, Manisha Gothpagar, 31. A case under Section 454, 457 and 380 of IPC was registered at Sinhagad road police station. The case will be investigated by PSI GR Sonawane of Sinhagad road police station.

In the second incident, cash and gold jewellery worth ₹1,35,000 was stolen from the cupboard of the bedroom of a house in Sonar Landmark in Bhimkar chowk in Narhe. The incident happened between 11.30am and 2.30pm on Wednesday. A case under Section 454 and 380 of IPC was registered and will be investigated by PSI Jagtap of Sinhagad road police station.

In all three incidents, the main door of the house was broken into and the cupboard located in the bedrooms of the flats was targeted. In the fourth incident in the past week, a school was robbed on Tuesday night.

Three houses in Fursungi area under Hadapsar police station jurisdiction were also robbed on Wednesday. Two houses in the same area were broken into and stolen from between 1.30pm and 4.15 pm on Wednesday. In the first house, owned by Suresh Lambhate, 54, located in Sai Sadan society, jewellery worth ₹2,56,650 was stolen. The second house which was robbed, located in Srinath Palace society, is owned by Atul Kapatkar, 34. Gold jewellery worth ₹1,00,200 was stolen from he house. The third incident was also from Srinath Palace society in a flat owned by Rohan Pathak, 31. Gold jewellery worth ₹72,000 was stolen from his house. The modus operandi in all three was similar to that of incidents mentioned earlier. The police merged the three incidents and filed one case under Section 454 and 380 of IPC. Assistant police inspector (API) Prasad Lonare of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.

The seventh incident was reported from the area under the jurisdiction of Chaturshringi police station. Between 8:30pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday, a school named G2 Kids Daffoldils was robbed. The thieves entered the school premise by cutting the metal grill on the terrace of the school. A laptop, a mobile, cash, taps, mixter, shower head and a pen-drive, collectively worth Rs 30,500, was stolen from the school. A case under Section 454, 457 and 380 of IPC was registered and will be investigated by PSI Tukaram Fad of Chaturshringi police station.