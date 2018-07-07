Six minor boys go missing from Hadapsar madrassa

Six minor boys who had come from Bihar to study at a madrassa on Handewadi road, Hadapsar, have gone missing after they fled from there on July 3.

Pune city police have launched investigation after registering a case of kidnapping at Wanowrie police station.

The children have been identified as Sahmad Asaruddin Raja (13), Annan Mohammad Azad Shaikh (12), Ahsan Nizam Shaikh (15), Shahnawaz Jamaluddin Shaikh (16), Anwarul Israel Haque (13), Rizwan Alam Salamuddin Shaikh (15), all residents of Sabodangi village in Kishanganj district of Bihar.

According to police, the children had come to Darul Uloom Chishtiya Jalaliya madrassa in Sayyednagar, Handewadi road, Hadapsar, on July 3. “They remained at the madrassa for a day. Then in the evening they were playing outside under supervision of a senior teacher. They asked for loo break, went inside the madrassa and fled after taking their bags. We have collected CCTV footages in which they can be seen fleeing. After getting confirmation from their family members that they are not at their village, the madrassa authorities lodged an FIR on Thursday,” said assistant police inspector Shekhar Shinde, who is investigating the case.