e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Six-year-old sexually assaulted in Chakan

Six-year-old sexually assaulted in Chakan

pune Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A doctor from Sassoon General Hospital informed the Pune police on Tuesday that a six-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted in Chakan.

A complaint in the matter has been registered by the child’s 24-year-old mother on Tuesday night. The incident came to light when the child began complaining of stomach pain.

According to the doctor who wished to remain anonymous, the 24-year-old mother of the child brought her to the hospital after she began complaining of stomach ache. The police are yet to make an arrest in this regard.

The doctors believe that the incident took place between March 20 and 26 on multiple occasions. The lockdown in the state began on March 22 which was later extended to 21 days. This means that the girl was assaulted during the period of the lockdown.

A case under Sections 376(2)(m) and 376 (ab) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 4, 5(i) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) was registered at Chakan police station. Police sub-inspector MT Shinde of Chakan police station is investigating the case.

top news
Covid-19: PM Modi dials CM Thackeray as Maharashtra reports 13 deaths
Covid-19: PM Modi dials CM Thackeray as Maharashtra reports 13 deaths
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news