Six-year-old sexually assaulted in Chakan

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:01 IST

A doctor from Sassoon General Hospital informed the Pune police on Tuesday that a six-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted in Chakan.

A complaint in the matter has been registered by the child’s 24-year-old mother on Tuesday night. The incident came to light when the child began complaining of stomach pain.

According to the doctor who wished to remain anonymous, the 24-year-old mother of the child brought her to the hospital after she began complaining of stomach ache. The police are yet to make an arrest in this regard.

The doctors believe that the incident took place between March 20 and 26 on multiple occasions. The lockdown in the state began on March 22 which was later extended to 21 days. This means that the girl was assaulted during the period of the lockdown.

A case under Sections 376(2)(m) and 376 (ab) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 4, 5(i) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) was registered at Chakan police station. Police sub-inspector MT Shinde of Chakan police station is investigating the case.