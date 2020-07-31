e-paper
Home / Pune News / Sonawane hospital welcomes first twins from a Covid-19 positive mother

Sonawane hospital welcomes first twins from a Covid-19 positive mother

pune Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:28 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) run Sonawane hospital dedicated to Covid-19 pregnant women welcomed its first twin babies on Friday from a Covid-19 positive mother. In the past, multiple twins have been reported born from Sassoon’s paediatric ward from infected mothers who are healthy; however, this is the first case at the civic hospital.

The 29-year old woman, a resident of Bhavani peth, was pregnant for the third time with twins and was asymptomatic.

Dr Madhuri Rokade, a resident medical officer at the Sonawane hospital said, “The patient was tested for Covid-19 a day before the C-section delivery for which the date was fixed earlier. She was tested using the rapid antigen test which turned positive. This was the third pregnancy of the woman. The twins are healthy and both are girls. The mother has no comorbidities and had two caesareans earlier too. The babies were born at 10:30am on Friday and will be tested for Covid-19 on the fifth day. We needed six doctors, two paediatricians, two gynaecologists and two anaesthesiologists for this delivery.”

Till date the Sonawane hospital has seen about 50-60 babies delivered from Covid-19 positive mothers and none of the babies have tested positive for the infection, added Rokade.

“The PMC welcomes healthy twins of Covid patient. Today, Dr Rokade operated LSCS in Sonawane Hospital helped by Dr Chopade, Dr Agarwal, Dr Arati, Dr Anita Bhosale and Dr Shrujan and SN Chaure. Thanks to the team at Sonawane hospital,” said additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal on Twitter.

