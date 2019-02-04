Soon Pune school games will have all sports like Khelo India Youth Games, says Neha Damle educational director Maharashtriya mandal institute

For Maharashtriya Mandal it turned out to be a successful seventh edition of Interschool athletics competition as 53 schools participated in the event. This is the first time, that number of participating school went above 50.

While speaking with Jigar Hindocha, Neha Damle who is the educational director of Maharashtriya Mandal Institute elaborated about how they are running athletics competition smoothly.

How does the organisation manage everything?

We have a quality of physical education teachers who worked day and night to make this event successful. It is their effort that we are managing it for the seventh year. There is no help taken by government whatever is done is with the help of Maharashtriya Mandal. There is a nominal registration fee for the event: Rs 50 for the individual event and Rs 200 for the team event.

How did you find the response of the tournament among other schools?

I am glad that we have received 53 entries this time. Last time 35 schools had participated. All schools were happy to send their student for the event. We made sure that kids enjoyed their time here. Participation medal was given to all which is a must to keep them attached to sports activity.

What is the idea behind keeping competition for under-8 category kids?

Class 1 and Class 2 kids take part in this category. For them winning is not important but getting introduced to a competition level is something at what we are looking. There are hardly any competitive events for these age kids except sports day in their schools so we make sure that these kids adopt sports culture.

Any plans for extending the schedule of the competition next year?

Not exactly for these competition but we are planning to host Pune school games in future it will have all the sports like Khelo India Youth Games. We have stadiums for sports like athletics, gymnastics, football, tennis, table tennis, boxing and wrestling.

What is the feedback from parents?

Parents are happy and have appreciated our efforts every time. They come with kids and stay here for most of the time. So far we have not received any complaints from their side.

Do you feel more tournaments like this should happen in the city?

Yes, I feel more the number of tournaments, there will be more number of athletes coming from the city. Like our organisation others should also take initiative and do it for children.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 16:46 IST