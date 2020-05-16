Southern Command appreciates efforts of PCDA for timely release of pay, allowances during lockdown

pune

Updated: May 16, 2020 17:28 IST

Officials from the Southern Command on Wednesday visited the Office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers) to express their gratitude for continuing to render their service and timely release of pay and allowances of at least 53,000 officers of the Indian Army.

Maj Gen Tejinder Jaggi, MG EME, HQ SC and Brig Sandeep Sehgal, Dy Provost Marshal, Military Police, visited the PCDA(O) and handed over sweets to the staff to acknowledge the tireless efforts put in by them.

In his address, Maj Gen Jaggi said, “Officials of PCDA(O) led by Nirupama Kajla, IDAS, PCDA, have put in relentless efforts in the pay accounting services amidst the nationwide lockdown in spite of the atmosphere of fear and severe restrictions on movements of people in Pune being a red zone.”

“All these efforts have gone a long way in keeping the morale of the army officers high especially in these challenging times and deserves appreciation,” said Maj Gen Jaggi.

On this occasion, Kajla, IDAS, PCDA(O), said, “Despite severe restrictions imposed by local civil and police authorities during the lockdown since March 25, this office has ensured that salary of serving army officers and retirement dues of 86 officers, who retired in March 2020 and 62 officers, who retired in April 2020 were timely released.”