e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Southern Command appreciates efforts of PCDA for timely release of pay, allowances during lockdown

Southern Command appreciates efforts of PCDA for timely release of pay, allowances during lockdown

pune Updated: May 16, 2020 17:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Officials from the Southern Command on Wednesday visited the Office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers) to express their gratitude for continuing to render their service and timely release of pay and allowances of at least 53,000 officers of the Indian Army.

Maj Gen Tejinder Jaggi, MG EME, HQ SC and Brig Sandeep Sehgal, Dy Provost Marshal, Military Police, visited the PCDA(O) and handed over sweets to the staff to acknowledge the tireless efforts put in by them.

In his address, Maj Gen Jaggi said, “Officials of PCDA(O) led by Nirupama Kajla, IDAS, PCDA, have put in relentless efforts in the pay accounting services amidst the nationwide lockdown in spite of the atmosphere of fear and severe restrictions on movements of people in Pune being a red zone.”

“All these efforts have gone a long way in keeping the morale of the army officers high especially in these challenging times and deserves appreciation,” said Maj Gen Jaggi.

On this occasion, Kajla, IDAS, PCDA(O), said, “Despite severe restrictions imposed by local civil and police authorities during the lockdown since March 25, this office has ensured that salary of serving army officers and retirement dues of 86 officers, who retired in March 2020 and 62 officers, who retired in April 2020 were timely released.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In