SPPU exam deferred till April 14

pune

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:35 IST

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak has stopped Savitribai Phule Pune University from conducting examinations. The varsity on Saturday announced the postponement of all the examinations being held by SPPU and its affiliate colleges till April 14 in the wake of the nation-wide lockdown.

The director of examinations Mahesh Kakade in an order issued on Saturday stated that all exams have been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak. “In the wake of the lockdown and section 144 , all the exams stand postponed. A decision on the same will be taken after relevant orders to the effect are issued by the state government,” the order stated.

The SPPU management is also working out plans for the examinations of second to third year students across the streams while the first year students most likely will get relaxation from the exams this year, while for the second and third year students exams will be rescheduled.

SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar said, “As we are going through a difficult phase, holidays are been given to SPPU and all the affiliated colleges in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar district. Earlier decision of extending SPPU exams till March 31 is also postponed till April 14.”