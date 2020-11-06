e-paper
Home / Pune News / SPPU re-exam plagued with tech glitches

SPPU re-exam plagued with tech glitches

pune Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:57 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

Students appearing for the re-examination of the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) final year exams continue to face technical glitches and other issues. The SPPU is conducting re-exams from November 5 to 7 for students who couldn’t appear for the regular exams due to various reasons. However, students continue to report issues even now in the online exams.

“I am a student of the third year Bachelor of Science (Mathematics) from SP College, Pune. We gave an exam yesterday of Optimization Technique subject in which around 10 to 15 questions were incomplete or wrong. Due to this, many of us are in confusion about whether we will get full marks on it or we have to give re-exam for that subject so that we can score. I tried to contact the university’s helpline number many times regarding this issue but they didn’t pick my call.” said Aniket Nagarkar, a final year student.

Another student, Kamlakar Shete said, “Yesterday on November 5 I had appeared for the paper of Numerical Method and Optimization subject but due to a family medical emergency, I gave the paper late at night around 9:30pm - 10:30pm slot. But when I completed the paper it did not get submitted and showed the ‘504 ERROR’. I don’t want to lose this academic year as the paper is not submitted, maybe I fail the subject.”

From October 12, the SPPU started its final year exams for 3,300 subjects for which 2.5 lakh students were enrolled. Right from the first day, both online and offline students were facing a lot of issues while appearing for the exam. For the offline exams, 113 centres have been identified where physical exams were conducted in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. These exams are of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) for the duration of one hour.

While for all those students who couldn’t attend the exams in the first regular schedule due to any reasons, are now allowed to reappear for the exam from November 5 to 7. But this time the exams are conducted only in online mode.

“We are working tirelessly to resolve the issues which students are facing while appearing for the ongoing re-exam. If any student faces difficulties or technical issues while giving the exam, they can contact the exam helpline number given by the university.” said Mahesh Kakade, director of the board of examination and evaluation.

