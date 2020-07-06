SPPU starts evaluation process, results expected this week

pune

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 21:29 IST

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started the evaluation process and is all set to declare the results of all students, except for the ones in their final year of various courses.

This year, marks will be calculated by adding 50 per cent weightage of the previous semester or year marks to 50 per cent of the internal marks obtained in the current year or semester.

The department and course-wise results will be declared starting this week, and to make the process more transparent, an expert committee of four-five experts has been appointed by the SPPU for each course. The committee will check and verify the evaluation process for each course and then, it will be declared online.

“The academic council, board of examination and management council of SPPU has approved the evaluation process to declare this year’s results for SPPU students except the final year students. It is as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and work has started in our department. We have worked out the formula to declare the results, and to make it more transparent, we have formed an experts committee under each department dean. This committee will check and verify each and every result process of all the courses and once they give the approval the results will be declared. Starting this week, the results for various courses will be declared online,” said Mahesh Kakade, director, SPPU, board of examinations and evaluation.

Currently, there are 7.5 lakh students studying in various departments, pursuing different courses at SPPU. Of these, 2.15 lakh students are in the final year and their results will not be declared now.

Parag Kalkar, SPPU’s dean of management and commerce faculty, said, “We have appointed experts from all the courses and subject, these experts are now looking at the evaluation process. We do not want to take any chance, and students should not suffer. We are using this method/formula for the first time to declare the results. Though our examination department will evaluate the marks, but once experts go through it, the process will be transparent.”