e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / SPPU starts evaluation process, results expected this week

SPPU starts evaluation process, results expected this week

pune Updated: Jul 06, 2020 21:29 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started the evaluation process and is all set to declare the results of all students, except for the ones in their final year of various courses.

This year, marks will be calculated by adding 50 per cent weightage of the previous semester or year marks to 50 per cent of the internal marks obtained in the current year or semester.

The department and course-wise results will be declared starting this week, and to make the process more transparent, an expert committee of four-five experts has been appointed by the SPPU for each course. The committee will check and verify the evaluation process for each course and then, it will be declared online.

“The academic council, board of examination and management council of SPPU has approved the evaluation process to declare this year’s results for SPPU students except the final year students. It is as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and work has started in our department. We have worked out the formula to declare the results, and to make it more transparent, we have formed an experts committee under each department dean. This committee will check and verify each and every result process of all the courses and once they give the approval the results will be declared. Starting this week, the results for various courses will be declared online,” said Mahesh Kakade, director, SPPU, board of examinations and evaluation.

Currently, there are 7.5 lakh students studying in various departments, pursuing different courses at SPPU. Of these, 2.15 lakh students are in the final year and their results will not be declared now.

Parag Kalkar, SPPU’s dean of management and commerce faculty, said, “We have appointed experts from all the courses and subject, these experts are now looking at the evaluation process. We do not want to take any chance, and students should not suffer. We are using this method/formula for the first time to declare the results. Though our examination department will evaluate the marks, but once experts go through it, the process will be transparent.”

top news
Delhi’s coronavirus tally crosses 1 lakh-mark, slight dip in cases recorded
Delhi’s coronavirus tally crosses 1 lakh-mark, slight dip in cases recorded
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
Ahead of Bihar’s assembly polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM-S likely to join NDA
Ahead of Bihar’s assembly polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM-S likely to join NDA
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
UK imposes sanctions including travel ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including travel ban against human rights abusers
Covid-19 casualty in Tirupati denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty in Tirupati denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official
New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In