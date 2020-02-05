e-paper
SPPU to felicitate Kedar Jadhav, Mukta Barve and Dharamkirti Sumant on Feb 10

SPPU to felicitate Kedar Jadhav, Mukta Barve and Dharamkirti Sumant on Feb 10

Feb 05, 2020
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be felicitating Kedar Jadhav, Indian cricketer; Mukta Barve, Marathi actress and Dharmakirti Sumant, theatre artiste, all alumnus of the university on February 10 as a part of the first ‘Yuva Puraskhar’ at the campus.

They will each be presented Rs 25,000 cash along with a memento. Students of SPPU who have achieved laurels in their respective careers will be felicitated with the award. This is the first time that the varsity is awarding awards to its alumni.

