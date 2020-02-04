SPPU to start Urdu foundation course next academic year

pune

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 21:07 IST

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is starting a foundation course in Urdu language from the forthcoming academic year 2020 – 2021.

Students who have completed Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), graduation or postgraduation can take admission.

“Students will be taught to read, write, understand spoken Urdu and speak the language. Each batch will have 30 students and its admission procedure will be carried out according to SPPU norms. Initially this course will be conducted under the department of Hindi and its admission schedule will be declared soon on the SPPU website,” said Sadanand Bhosale, head, Hindi department.

“Urdu is one of the most prominent Indian languages, it is an important part of the Indian culture. Having a strong hold of Urdu language will help students understand the Indian society better. Therefore, we decided to start this Urdu foundation course,” said Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU.