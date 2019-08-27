Srujan Super Cup 2019: Matoshri English school has a field day

pune

Pune Matoshri English school had a field day making it to the next round in all three age group categories in the Srujan Super Cup 2019 six-a-side slum football at the Tiger Play Turf in Shastrinagar on Sunday.

On the opening day, the Koregaon Park-based school had the distinction of qualifying in the Under-12, 14 and 16 age-groups to earn this distinction.

In the Under-12 boys’ section, Matoshri School drew with Ideal English Medium School 0-0, and then held on to a Rehan Ashraf (5th minute) goal to down the same opponents in a two-team Pune Zone group match.

Later, in the Under-14 boys’ Matoshri School began losing to Ideal English Medium School 0-1 and later beat Mighty Storm 2-0 after Noha Thakur (3rd), Vishnu Pawar (15th) scored. Matoshri finished with one win and one loss and qualified.

In the Under-16 age-section, Matoshri registered a hat-trick of wins. First, they beat Ideal English Medium School 1-0 with Rupesh Mhaske (7th) scoring the winner. Next up, Matoshri led by a three-goal effort by Rupesh Mhaske (2nd, 11th, 13th) downed Pujya Kasturba Gandhi School. In their third match, Matoshri downed Mighty Storm 3-0 with Rupesh Mhaske scoring a brace (5th, 10th) and Gautam Chavan (14th) completing the tally. Each game was played for a 14-minute duration, with each half being of seven minutes. Action now shifts to PCMC for teams based in the twin township.

Results

Boys, Under-12: Group-A: Ideal English Medium School 0 drew with Matoshri English Medium School 0; Matoshri English Medium School 1 (Rehan Ashraf) bt Ideal English Medium School 0.

Boys, Under-14, Group-A: Ideal English Medium School 1 (Sameer Shaikh) bt Matoshri English Medium School 0; Mighty Storm 1 (Umesh Lohar) bt Ideal English Medium School 0; Matoshri English Medium School 2 (Noha Thakur, Vishnu Pawar) bt Mighty Storm 0.

Boys, Under-16, Group-A: Matoshri English Medium School 1 (Rupesh Mhaske) bt Ideal English Medium School 0; Pujya Kasturba Gandhi School 1 (Sahil Shaikh) bt Mighty Storm: 0; Matoshri English Medium School 3 (Rupesh Mhaske 3) bt Pujya Kasturba Gandhi School: 0; Ideal English Medium School 2 (Faizan Tamboli 2) bt Mighty Storm 1 (Girish Dhokade); Matoshri English Medium School 3 (Rupesh Mhaske 2, Gautam Chavan) bt Mighty Storm 0; Ideal English Medium School 0 drew with Pujya Kasturba Gandhi School: 0.

Shuttlers dominate with six titles

Pune: Players from Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) ruled the show as they clinched six titles out of nine at the Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra Sub- Junior Inter-District and Open State Championships, 2019, which concluded in Thane on Sunday.

Rhucha Sawant, Riya Habbu, Dhruv Thakore, Arya Thakore, Suveer Pradhan, Pratham Wani and Tejas Shinde impressed as the NKBA trainees stamped their authority in respective categories.

It turned out to be a perfect outing for Suveer Pradhan who won his first state title while Rhucha Sawant returned home with a double crown. The tournament was a perfect confidence booster for Sawant, Habbu, Thakore and Arya who are in the first year of the Under-17 category. In the finals of the mixed doubles under-17 event, the pair of Arya Thakore from NKBA and Hrissha Dubey beat Dhruv Thakore (NKBA) and Aditi Sadhankar with the score of 21-11, 21-13.

The finals of the girls singles under-17 event witnessed an all-NKBA action when Rhucha Sawant beat Riya Habbu 28-26, 21-19. In the boys doubles under-17 title clash, the NKBA pair of Dhruv Thakore and Arya Thakore defeated Tanishq Saxena and Ameya Khond with the score reading 21-10, 21-14.

Meanwhile in the girls doubles under-17 action, Rhucha Sawant and Riya Habbu beat Aditi Sadhankar and Aditi Tadas 21-18, 21-14. In the boys singles under-15 final, Suveer Pradhan from NKBA beat Prajwal Sonawane 18-21,21-14,26-24 to emerge victorious. The boys doubles under-15 final saw Pratham Wani and Tejas Shinde from NKBA beating Suveer Pradhan and Prajwal Sonawane 16-21, 21-11, 21-16.

Results: (Finals): Under-17 Girls:

Singles: Rhucha Sawant (NKBA) bt Riya Habbu (NKBA) 28-26, 21-19

Doubles: Rucha Sawant (NKBA) and Riya Habbu (NKBA) bt Aditi Sadhankar and Aditi Tadas 21-18, 21-14

Mixed doubles: Arya Thakore (NKBA) and Hrissha Dubey bt Dhruv Thakore (NKBA) and Aditi Sadhankar 21-11, 21-13

Boys doubles: Dhruv Thakore (NKBA) and Arya Thakore (NKBA) bt Tanishq Saxena and Ameya Khond 21-10, 21-14

Under-15 Boys:

Singles: Suveer Pradhan (NKBA) bt Prajwal Sonawane 18-21, 21-14, 26-24

Doubles: Pratham Wani (NKBA) and Tejas Shinde (NKBA) bt Suveer Pradhan and Prajwal Sonawane 16-21, 21-11, 21-16.

Manas, Paprakar win gold in team championship at Kazakshtan

City-based tennis players – Manas Dhamne and Arnav Paprakar showed their tennis prowess in the under-12 Asian Team championship, held at Kazakshtan as they won gold medals.

The duo representing the country qualified for the finals in which they beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 to win the coveted title. The U-12 boys’ team reached the finals of the championship by staying unbeaten in the league stages. Dhamne and Paprakar trains at Adar Poonawalla Maharashtra Tennis Academy under coach Aditya Madkekar and trainer Kaifi Afzal; Twelve- year old Dhamne remained unbeaten in the entire tournament. U-12 Asian Team Championship is a team based even with every tie consisting of three matches including 2 singles and 1 doubles match. The Indian team won two matches 2-1, both singles to attain the gold medal.

