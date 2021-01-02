e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Startup mantra: Lessons from 2020 drive wishlist for 2021

Startup mantra: Lessons from 2020 drive wishlist for 2021

2021 will be all about focusing on client and growing the business. 2020 was focused on being stable, making sure that things remain in order and fixing things, say entrepreneurs

pune Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 16:22 IST
Salil Urankar
Salil Urankar
Nitin Gupta, founder & CEO, FlytBase, believes, “We will introduce health on EMI and product purchase on EMI. In 2021, we want to do 6,000 merchants between ecommerce, health-tech and ed-tech space.”
Nitin Gupta, founder & CEO, FlytBase, believes, “We will introduce health on EMI and product purchase on EMI. In 2021, we want to do 6,000 merchants between ecommerce, health-tech and ed-tech space.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative Photo)
         

2020 was a tough year for startups, but it was a year that presented entrepreneurs with the opportunity to deliver real-time, real-life solutions to the challenge the Covid pandemic presented the world; and still does.

“Focus on “Client, Client and Client. 2020 was focused on being stable, making sure that things remain in order and fixing things.

Hindustantimes

“2021 will be all about focusing on client and growing the business. We will be hiring people for sales and are ready to launch our new Advance Artificial Intelligence Compliance solutions for banks all over the globe.

“We recently won an Award from Citibank for our new solution and there are more of such stories to come,” says Yogesh Pandit, CEO and Founder at Hexanika.

Nitin Gupta, founder & CEO, FlytBase, believes, “We will introduce health on EMI and product purchase on EMI. In 2021, we want to do 6,000 merchants between ecommerce, health-tech and ed-tech space.”

Akshay Mehrotra, co-founder, EarlySalary, adds. “All in all, 2021 will certainly bring new cheer and vigour to the start-up community in and around Pune. There are exciting plans to break new markets, seek more marquee customers and funding, as we go into this new year.”

top news
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
5 Indian players put in isolation as precautionary measure post outing
5 Indian players put in isolation as precautionary measure post outing
Delhi records 494 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over seven months
Delhi records 494 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over seven months
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In