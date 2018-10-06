State announces timetable for HSC, SSC examinations 2019

Pune The Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHSE) declared the timetable for higher secondary certificate (HSC) and senior secondary certificate (SSC) examinations 2019, on Friday. As per the schedule, while the Class 12, HSC exams will begin on February 21 and end on March 20, the SSC Class 10 board exams, will be held from March 1 to 22.

In an official notification, the state board announced that the detailed timetable for both the board exams have been uploaded on their official website, www.mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students bearing any objection to the timetable have been encouraged to contact the board within 15 days.

As opposed to the previous years, this year Class 10 students will be appearing for a revised syllabus, and so the repeaters waiting to give the test as per the previous syllabus will be provided with a separate timetable online. Further, a separate timetable for practical and oral examinations will be declared later.

Every year, the state has more than 13 lakh students appearing for the HSC exam, and over 17 lakh students for SSC exams.

“All the schools and junior colleges have been provided with a printed timetable which will be put up on the campuses. Students are requested to cross-check with those timetables and not trust any other message circulated via social media. Also, this year, we decided to declare the timetable a little early, so that students have ample time to make their study schedule and prepare. The objective is to minimise the level of tension and panic among students so that they can perform better,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson, Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 14:36 IST