State education department to implement RTE admissions on 1st come, 1st served basis

There will be a first come, first served (FCFS) round for admissions under the 25 % Right to Education (RTE) quota across state schools from the academic year 2019-20.

The decision is in accordance with the recently issued government resolution (GR) by the state education department.Until now, four regular admission rounds were conducted in the schools. As per the new norms, there would be three regular admission rounds and an FCFS round after that.

Apart from this, the GR also mandates education officers to visit schools to check audit records and to ensure that details including school fees and other facilities are mentioned in the reports. Schools will also have to mention fees charged for classes 1 to 8 on the government portal, SARAL.

The state will also set up an inspection committee which will check the reimbursement claims made by the school before paying funds.

Even as the Supreme Court has stated that Aadhar is not a must for school going children, the GR has asked private schools to take aadhar numbers of all the students. “It is really unnecessary to ask for the aadhar details as it has nothing to do with the whole process,” said the principal of a private school in Malad.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 15:38 IST