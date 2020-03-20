e-paper
State government approves hiring of new medical staff at PMC

State government approves hiring of new medical staff at PMC

pune Updated: Mar 20, 2020 17:29 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, the state government on Wednesday approved all pending medical staff recruitment at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“I recently held a meeting with deputy chief minister and finance minister of state Ajit Pawar. I told him about the shortage of staff in the health department. Pawar took serious note of it and called me within two days to take more information. He instructed us to hire medical staff. We will get official orders in a day or two,” said Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner.

According to PMC officials, the civic body has been waiting for approval to hire new staff since 2017. In 2017, the PMC sent a proposal to fill 452 vacant posts from category A to D in the health department. Pawar has approved the hiring of medical staff only.

Recruitment of the medical and clerical staff takes place under four categories namely group A: which includes specialised doctors who head specific departments; group B includes non-MBBS doctors; group C is nursing staff and lab technicians, while group D covers drivers and sweepers.

Agarwal said, “We are hiring medical staff on basis of merit, hence, there will be no need to conduct an examination. We will only take interviews. Instead of calling the doctors physically to the health department, the interviews will be conducted via video conference.”

