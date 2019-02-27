State level association of the deaf says demands falling on deaf ears for 5 years

The state-level association of the deaf claim to have been trying to vie for the government’s attention for the past five years.

“In 2014, we approached the chief minister during the assembly session, then we followed it again in 2016. We were called to the mantralaya to discuss our demands, but nothing ever came out of these discussions.

“This led us to hold a protest in front of the social welfare office in 2017, after which we had a long meeting with the minister and the welfare officers, but nothing ever moved,” says Manoj Patwari, president, deaf association.

He added that in February 2018, a GR stated that the maximum of the government jobs should be allotted to the disabled under the disability act, but when the deaf approached the government they were rejected because of their disability.

“We have evidence of several deaf being rejected,” Patwari claims.

It is with these same demands that the association gathered in Pune on Monday when the police acted in what is now clearly being seen as a lathi-charge, though a probe is on.

What the state-level association of the deaf is demanding

Quality higher education to be made available for speech- and hearing-impairmed

Freedom to choose their stream according to their choice and capabilities, whether Arts, Commerce or Science.

Choice also of Engineering, Pharmacy, Paramedical, and B.Ed, fees for which should be waived by the government or by the related social service institution.

Adequate technical knowledge to be provided through an institute teaching necessary software programs

For Classes 1-12, sign Language books, in Hindi, English and Marathi should be made available in Maharashtra.

Audiometry test should be conduct to expose bogus cases of deformity, so that the persons who deserve it the most get the opportunity

Doctors accused of handing over fake disability certificates for bribes; people get disability certificate by conducting basic audiometry tests. All to be scrutinised properly by authorities

Programmes of inclusion to bring hearing impaired on par with normal students.

People with speech and hearing impairment should be given employment opportunities in every district of Maharashtra.

No written test while seeking government job.

People with hearing and speech impairment should be allowed to drive.

Committee to be set up for welfare of people with hearing and speech impairment between 80% to 100%.

Ali Yavar Jung, situated in Bandra (Mumbai) to go through CBI investigation.

All meetings conducted by hearing and speech impaired people should have an interpreter present.

