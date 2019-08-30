State waives off exam fees for flood-affected students

pune

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:47 IST

The state education department on Friday issued a circular instructing universities and colleges in the state to waive off examination fees of students hailing from flood-affected areas.

The circular issued by Vijay Narkhede, state joint director of higher education, stated that examination fees for students residing in Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Konkan and Nashik will be waived. All the divisions will have to gather information of the affected students with their details and submit it to the department.

The decision of the state government has given relief to thousands of students from flood-affected areas.

Welcoming the decision, Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students Helping Hand organisation said, “It is a good decision by the state education department. Most of the students have not yet re-joined their colleges. Most of them have also lost their academic certificates and documents in the floods and we have request the government to do something about it. Arrangements for students should be made so that they can get duplicate copies of their damaged or lost documents.”

