Student of a specially abled school in Pune alleges assault by staff

Two staff members and two caretakers at a residential school in Dehugaon have been booked on Sunday by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for assaulting and mistreating a minor student.

The case was filed by the 16-year-old girl's 38-year-old mother, who works as a domestic help in Chinchwad.

"It is not prudent to make comments about what's true and what is not. The girl has a mental and physical handicap. She is undergoing tests at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital. We will know after tests and investigations," said police sub inspector Pramod Kathore of Chakan police station.

The two teachers are married to each other, as are the two caretakers, all booked in the case. The school is home to 10-13 specially abled children.

The parents used to visit her in the school. During one of such visit, the girl told them that the school staff hit her, tied her up and inflicted burn injuries on her.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 420 (punishment for cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 75, 85, 87 of Juvenile justice Act was registered against the four at Chakan police station.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 16:58 IST