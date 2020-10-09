Students protest against fee hike at Fergusson College in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 16:43 IST

Student unions staged a protest outside the Fergusson College (FC) premises on Thursday against the fee hike announced by the college administration for its various courses. The college, which is an autonomous body, has increased the fees for this academic year for the courses of Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science by 100-200 per cent. Most of the students come from humble economic backgrounds and have faced financial difficulties due to Covid-19 pandemic and hence, have opposed the fee hike.

“I am currently enrolled in the final year for Bachelor of Science course at Fergusson College and when we started the admission process online, we were shocked to see the increased fees. Last year, the fees for us was around Rs 2,000 which has now increased to Rs 6,000. Most of the students here in college are from rural areas of the state and we cannot afford such high fees. Specially during the pandemic, we are already suffering a lot and this financial burden is not acceptable,” said a student Sujit Kate.

For the Bachelor of Arts course, the earlier fees which was Rs 2,470 for second year has been hiked to Rs 6,070 for reservation category which is almost a 145 per cent increase from the last academic year. For the science stream, last year the fees was Rs 3,550 which has increased to Rs 7,050, a 98 per cent increase.

Sandhya Sonawane, Pune division head of Rashtravadi Congress students’ union, said, “Today we held a protest at the Fergusson College against the fee hike and we submitted a letter of our demands to the principal. Though the college is autonomous, but they don’t have any financial autonomy, so this fee hike should be cancelled immediately. The principal has assured us to take up the issue with the board of directors and if the issue is not resolved within 15 days, then we will start a hunger strike outside the college.”

Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson College, said, “We have received the letter from the students on Thursday regarding the fee hike and soon, we will be conduct a meeting to discuss it. A committee has been formed and accordingly, further decisions will be taken.”