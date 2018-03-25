Students seek justice, want voices heard over SPPU English department ‘irregularities’

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the students of the English department at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are annoyed and livid with the on going issues surrounding the head of the English department (HoD), Chandrani Chatterjee.

Despite agitations and protests, students feel that there has been no justice and that their voices continue to be ignored. The students have appealed to the vice-chancellor to listen to their side as well. The appeal states that the students of the English department are in a state of constant fear as a result of the ongoing issues in the department.

“We're told not by one, but by many students that they're being directly or indirectly threatened and asked for signatures in favour of the head.Many of us were forced sign a document in front of the HoD in support of her and her actions. In our view, these strong-arm tactics are clearly anti-constitutional. No one can force students to support anyone against their will,” said Satish Gore, PhD student, department of English and president NSUI, SPPU.

The appeal further states, “It can easily be seen that the atmosphere at the department is no longer friendly and the staff are no longer approachable. The teachers must listen to the students and must understand that they are not dealing with enemies. They must not silence the voice of even a single student.”

The students are also unhappy about the committee meeting on March 22 which was only attended by a few students. The students allege they were not told about the meeting.

“This move has distressed the students and we feel we are deliberately being sidelined. The students’ voices are not being heard. We strongly demand that appropriate action be taken urgently before the semester ends. The vacant posts in the department must be filled immediately,” said Satish Pawar, student, SPPU..