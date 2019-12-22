Students undertake ‘plastic-free Parvati hill’ drive 

pune

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 20:53 IST

Students participated in a cleanliness drive at Parvati hill on Sunday. The drive was undertaken by the Green Club of St Mira’s College to sensitise students towards environmental issues.

Saee Gaikwad, a third-year student of Commerce, said, “Being a cyclist and an active trekker, I feel connected to nature. Very often, I feel heartbroken witnessing the damage we have caused to the environment which also affects animals and birds. I am glad that our college has started this initiative to not only spread awareness about the problem, but also get actively engaged in solving it.”

Saloni Kullar, a second-year student of Arts, said, “I am glad that we could manage to collect so much garbage, but I am also sad to see that there is still so much left to be cleaned at the end of it.”

Komal Tujare, a faculty member, who accompanied the students, said, “We gathered here at 7:30am armed with plastic bags and began the trek. The idea was to be part of this cleanliness drive and drive home the importance of a clean, plastic-free environment.”

By 9.15am, the girls trekked down with 18 garbage-filled bags found across the walking track of the hill. Adar Poonawalla Foundation supported the drive and provided the students with gloves, masks and access to their waste disposal vans at the base of Parvati hill.

Shalini Iyer, vice-principal, St. Mira’s College and coordinator of the Green Club, said, “St Mira’s College for Girls, Pune, has formed an informal, voluntary initiative known as the Green Club with the aim of advocacy and engagement of students in activities promoting the 3Rs- ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.”