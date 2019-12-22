e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Pune News / Students undertake ‘plastic-free Parvati hill’ drive 

Students undertake ‘plastic-free Parvati hill’ drive 

pune Updated: Dec 22, 2019 20:53 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

Students participated in a cleanliness drive at Parvati hill on Sunday. The drive was undertaken by the Green Club of St Mira’s College to sensitise students towards environmental issues.

Saee Gaikwad, a third-year student of Commerce, said, “Being a cyclist and an active trekker, I feel connected to nature. Very often, I feel heartbroken witnessing the damage we have caused to the environment which also affects animals and birds. I am glad that our college has started this initiative to not only spread awareness about the problem, but also get actively engaged in solving it.” 

Saloni Kullar, a second-year student of Arts, said, “I am glad that we could manage to collect so much garbage, but I am also sad to see that there is still so much left to be cleaned at the end of it.” 

Komal Tujare, a faculty member, who accompanied the students, said, “We gathered here at 7:30am armed with plastic bags and began the trek. The idea was to be part of this cleanliness drive and drive home the importance of a clean, plastic-free environment.”

By 9.15am, the girls trekked down with 18 garbage-filled bags found across the walking track of the hill. Adar Poonawalla Foundation supported the drive and provided the students with gloves, masks and access to their waste disposal vans at the base of Parvati hill. 

Shalini Iyer, vice-principal, St. Mira’s College and coordinator of the Green Club, said, “St Mira’s College for Girls, Pune, has formed an informal, voluntary initiative known as the Green Club with the aim of advocacy and engagement of students in activities promoting the 3Rs- ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.”

top news
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
FATF seeks clarity from Pakistan on madrassas belonging to banned outfits
India vs West Indies: Kohli, Rahul guide hosts to series win in Cuttack
India vs West Indies: Kohli, Rahul guide hosts to series win in Cuttack
‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim
‘Simple Google search’: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘no detention centre’ claim
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News