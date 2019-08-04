Subroto Cup: St Vincent’s grab both u-17, u-14 titles

pune

St Vincent’s High School beat The Bishop’s School, Camp, in both (U-14 and U-17) to seal the finals of city-level phase of Subroto Cup 2019 at the SSPMS Ground on Saturday. Both the games required penalties to decide the winner.

In the U-17 category, Vincent’s reached the final after beating Vidya Bhavan convincingly. The team scored five past Vidya Bhavan, without conceding a single goal to face Bishop’s, who had beaten Lexicon School 2-0 in the other semi-final. The SSPMS ground was slimy and mucky, especially in front of goalposts. Many efforts on goal, which were hit low, stopped even before they reached the goal-line.

The players adapted to the pitch and the Bishop’s boys took the lead only to be stopped by the muck near goalpost that slowed the shot for the keeper to pounce on it.

St Vincent’s switched the ball towards the right-wing to Lakshay Harplani, who struck the ball straight at the keeper, who collected it comfortably. Darrick Maria going down clutching his ankle after an awkward fall gave some tense moments for Bishop’s.

Striker Aimar Adam almost gave St Vincent’s the lead as Bishop’s were temporarily down to ten. The shot was well-saved by keeper Adil Sajjan. Fazal Shaikh cut in from the left-wing and placed his shot towards the near post, but Sajjan dived in towards his right to parry the effort.

Another attack from St Vincent’s saw Prajwal Patne lobbing a tricky ball in from the right flank. A tricky lob caused a little confusion between the defenders and the goalkeeper, but the absence of a St Vincent’s striker ensured that there was no further damage as the keeper collected it safely.

On the counter, Bishop’s stormed down and a strike from Pavan Dhokare deflected off a defender inside St Vincent’s penalty area, as shouts for hand ball echoed and ignored by the referee, leaving Bishop’s coach livid on the touchline.

The final attack of the first half came via St Vincent’s as Karan Madke strolled down the left flank to whip a low ball in, but yet again, the ball failed to find its way to a St Vincent’s player and ended up in the safe hands of the keeper.

The first half concluded with neither team getting off the mark. After the break, Bishop’s Pavan Dhokare paced down the left flank and managed to dribble past two defenders and put a cross in before winger sliced his cross and it went out for a goal kick.

The resulting goal kick helped St Vincent’s launch a quick counter attack. A string of decent passing and a shot by Aimar Adam produced a brilliant save out of Sajjan, who blocked the strike with his left foot.

The deadlock was broken as Dhokare went down the left flank and cut in, then took the ball on his left foot again and smashed the ball into the net. From the edge of the penalty area, Dhokare’s strike gave Bishop’s a crucial lead in the final.

Dhokare tried to worm his way through the defenders, but it was well read this time and cleared away. A St Vincent’s counter attack caught the Bishop’s off-guard. The ball stopped yet again due to the muck in the Bishop’s penalty area, which lead to a chaotic scuffle and the ball was cleared for a corner.

In the last minute of the game, St Vincent’s won a corner. The St Vincent’s goalkeeper was asked not to go up for it and other nine players were inside the box. The ball was curled in and Parth Raut placed his header into the back of the net to restore parity.

No extra-time and the game went into penalties. St Vincent’s converted their first three penalties, while the Bishop’s could only convert one.

Earlier, in the U-14 category, St Vincent’s High School and The Bishop’s School were finalists. The game went into a penalty shoot-out as well, after the scores were tied 1-1 after the full-time whistle. St Vincent’s won this game too, winning 4-1 in the shoot-out.

After the game, Dr Wilson Andrew, the coach who works alongside Nandu Angirwal and focuses on the U-14 team of St Vincent’s, said that both his teams are successful because of the dedication of players, the support of parents and school management.

“With exams hovering over the heads of these players, their parents have been supportive. Their intention is to let their kids play and develop in the sport of football,” Dr Andrew.

Nandu Angirwal (Coach – St. Vincent’s High School): “The goal is to win at the district, state level and go to Delhi from Maharashtra. The boys adapted well to the playing surface. We could not play low passes, but the aerial passes were quite impressive.”

Steve Zuzart (Coach – The Bishop’s School): “We should have kept the ball more after scoring the opener. We committed a few mistakes in the midfield and handed the advantage to them and they capitalised and took the game to a shoot-out, where anyone can win.”

Parth Raut (HT Player of the Match – St. Vincent’s): “I was ecstatic. It made me so happy because the team has worked very hard and we have all supported each other. The ground was very slippery, the ball was stopping in-front of goal, but still we did not complain and did our best. Now our focus is the next stage and we want to keep improving in every aspect of the game.”

RESULTS:

U-14

St. Vincent’s High School 1 [4] bt The Bishop’s School 1 [1]

U-17

St. Vincent’s High School 1 [3] bt The Bishop’s School 1 [1]

