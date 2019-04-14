Sule avenges attack on Pawar, says Modi govt dealt with Kashmir issue insensitively

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attack on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, a member of Parliament (MP) from Baramati and Pawar’s daughter, accused PM Modi of dealing with the Kashmir issue insensitively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), by dissolving the government in Kashmir, disrespected the mandate people had given to them as well, she alleged.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Sule said, “Kashmir is a sensitive issue and the government has done wrong in dealing with it in an insensitive manner. We should not have taken the issue so carelessly.”

“Besides, why didn’t he (PM Modi) speak on the problems in Kashmir problems in his tenure in the parliament,” questioned Sule.

Prime Minister Modi while addressing a public rally earlier this week asked Pawar to make his position clear on the National Conference’s stand on a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir and the party chief Farooq Abdullah’s statement that the state would secede if Article 370 was scrapped.

Sule said, “Issues like Article 370 and others are of very serious nature. Hence, I won’t comment on it.”

Speaking about the continuous attacks on the Pawar family from the BJP and its alliance partners, Sule said, “I am thankful to them for pointing out at our family members. This shows that in Maharashtra it is not possible to make a headline without mentioning the Pawar family.”

“However, they lack issue-based criticism, therefore, they chose to make personal attacks,” she said.

Regardless of who holds a rally in Baramati, people of my constituency are ready to re-elect me as their member of Parliament, added Sule.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 17:28 IST