Sunil Kamble to head Pune Municipal Corporation standing committee

Sunil Kamble, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and minister of state Dilip Kamble’s brother, has been elected Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee chairman on Saturday.

This is the fourth time that Sunil, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, has been elected in the PMC. The tenure for the post of chairman is one year. On the request of Girish Bapat, guardian minister, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) withdrew their candidate. Currently, the BJP has 11 members in the standing committee, while the opposition has five, including Congress (2) and NCP (3). The standing committee plays an important role in the functioning of the municipal corporation as all financial decisions are made by the committee. The administration requires the approval of the committee, before making any financial decisions.

Kamble said, “BJP has given me the opportunity, and I will try my best to do justice to the post.”

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 15:42 IST