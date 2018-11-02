Pune vets suspended over dog’s death reinstated by state council

The veterinary doctors who were suspended for their alleged misconduct and negligence towards a pet dog that died in the month of May this year, have now been reinstated and their suspension has been cancelled by the Maharashtra state veterinary council (MSVC).

The veterinary doctors, Apurva Gujarati and Dilip Sonune, both were mentioned as accused by a resident of Hadapsar, Yogesh Galwai who after the death of his pet dog, a golden retriever, had complained to the Hadapsar police and further to MSVC. Taking cognizance of the complaint made by Gawali, the council had suspended the doctors and had fined them; also, the letter of suspension was sent in the month of October.

Dr Apurva Gujarati, the other accused (HT)

“However, now the suspensions have been restored,” confirmed Dr Shridhar Bedarkar, assistant commissioner of the council. Bedarkar, said, “The suspension was for three months starting from October 1 to December 31, this year and they had to pay a fine of ₹500, but now after knowing their stand we chose to restore their suspensions.”

Bedarkar said, “Sonune not only filed a police complaint against the pet care centre, owned by Ishita Lal and her husband, where the dog was treated and later died, but he also filed a defamation suit against the owners of the same clinic. This shows his lack of involvement in the case and hence we decided to allow him to continue with his practice. Gujarati on the other hand was just assisting the centre in absence of Dr Sonune. She was never attached to the pet care centre to provide dog treatment, she just acted as a replacement; however, the owners did not verify her degrees nor disclosed about their unregistered centre.” Also, they even used Dr Sonune’s letter pad and stamp of Gujarati who was never a part of the centre. All of this is misconduct and taking Gujarati’s plea in consideration, we have decided to restore her suspension, he further added. “Besides that both have served their penalty for one month and have even paid the fine so the council has now allowed them to practice.”

While explaining her stand, Dr Gujarati said, “I am a friend of Dr Sonune who was unwell when Gawali brought his pet to Hadapsar-based pet care centre. On Sonune’s request, I chose to treat the dog but I was never told about the centre being unregistered with the council and I was not asked about my qualifications and other details. However, I feel, I am the least involved person in the case, as I had nothing to do with the centre and neither Dr Sonune. Hence my plea by the council was heard and my suspension is restored.”

Sonune on other hand said, “I was cheated by owners of the centre where I was working. I did not treat the dog in person and hence I cannot be considered an accused in the case. I have even filed a defamation suit against Ishita Lal and her husband for causing inconvenience to me. Besides that after getting to know about their illegalities, I had even lodged a police complaint against them at Hadapsar police station. I am happy that the council restored my suspension.”

