Switching to bamboo for a sustainable future

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:27 IST

Artisans, farmers, gardeners and entrepreneurs displayed sustainable products made of bamboo at Pune’s first bamboo festival held on Friday. The products range from bamboo speakers, bicycles, toothbrushes, huts and odour repellents. The exhibition intends to bridge the gap between farmers and entrepreneurs and bring in more awareness about the uses and benefits of using bamboo.

The three-day exhibition, from February 14-16, will be held from 10 am to 7 pm at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Swargate.

The organiser, Bamboo Society of India (BSI), believe that bamboo can not only help the farers, but also provide a greater contribution to the Indian economy and produce an economy of about Rs 4 lakh crore annually since bamboo can be used is at least 1,500 ways.

Hemant Bedekar, executive director of the Maharashtra chapter, BSI said, “Bamboo is the best replacement for wood. Trees are often cut down but they take time to regrow, however, since bamboo is a grass it can grow upto six inches to two feet daily depending on the breed.” He further stated that Kerala is the only state in the country which organises bamboo festival annually and now Maharashtra too will follow.

Bamboo is also getting a huge demand in construction and commercial business. Hotels and resorts demand bamboo huts and rooftops which are more soothing, cheaper and also long lasting than wood or concrete. Bamboo can only be used to its full advantage once it is processed which is why training for processing the bamboo and also collaboration of architects with artisans is what this exhibition intends to do, said Bedekar.

Innovation takes centre stage at festival

-BANS, a startup by Vishal Rathod and Chandan Kasturwar, from Chandrapur showcased customised bamboo frames of pictures and designs. The products range from wall hangings and tea trays and trophies made from bamboo. The products can be ordered and from their websites www.bans.org.in

-Bharat Bamboo bicycle is a sustainable cycle product which is run by three individuals and was showcased by Nilesh Misal who hails from Pune. The cycle frame is made out of bamboo which makers believe is stronger and lighter than aluminium. It is also easy to assemble with minimum training. It absorbs road vibration better than any material. Misal also said that the bikes can be customised as per the needs the rider.

Bamboo India showcased toothbrushes which are completely eco-friendly including the bristles. The toothbrush sticks are made of bamboo and also the bristles from corn fibre which makes them eco-friendly. Bamboo is also believed to have anti-bacterial properties which work effective to maintain oral hygiene.

JANS bamboo products private limited offer bamboo bad odour repellent and bamboo socks. The odour repellent is made of activated coal and bamboo which works to suck in the bad odour. It needs to be recharged every 15-20 days which is done by keeping it under bright sunlight. The bamboo socks are made of bamboo fibres.