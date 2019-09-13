Symbiosis International University members in Pune bid farewell to Ram Jethmalani

pune

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:33 IST

Symbiosis Law School held a special condolence meet on Wednesday for their professor Ram Jethmalani, senior advocate and former union law minister who passed away in the wee hours of September 8.

He was 95 years old. A total of 150 students, teachers and staff gathered at the professional development and continuing legal education hall at the premises of the law school in Vimannagar.

Present for the meet were SB Mujumdar, chancellor, Symbiosis International university; Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor, Symbiosis International university; Nalini Gera, the author who wrote Jethmalani’s biography and SK Jain, advocate.

“He was a brilliant, flamboyant and courageous lawyer who spoke the truth,” began SB Mujumdar, “advocate Jethmalani was a great teacher who was cherished by the students of Symbiosis Law School and who helped in getting the five-year course approved.”

Vidya Yeravdekar spoke about her long association with Jethmalani and how he was like a father to her. She also mentioned how he cherished his association with Symbiosis, while Nalini Gera recounted her close friendship with the advocate and brought to life his joyful and warm personality.

Shashikala Gurpur, director, Symbiosis Law School, shared a bouquet of memories about Jethmalani with the crowd. She recalled how he always did, whatever he did, with a clear conscience.

Advocate SK Jain described the former union law minister as the ‘Professor of Professors’. He stated how Jethmalani not only had a towering presence in court, but also had a positive impact on the lives of young students worldwide. He concluded his speech by stating how Jethmalani’s demise was not only a great loss to the legal fraternity but to the entire nation.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 16:31 IST